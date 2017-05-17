Do you recognize this suspected bank robber?

A “scruffy” man held up a Tacoma bank and police are hoping someone might recognize him from surveillance footage.
The robbery took place about 12:20 p.m. on May 1 at a Tapco Credit Union in the 900 block of Tacoma Avenue South.
A middle-aged man with an unshaven face approached a teller and demanded cash. Police said he kept his hand in his pocket and implied he had a gun. He fled on foot after the teller gave him an undisclosed amount of cash.
The man was described as black, in his 50s, about 5-feet-7 and 150 pounds. He has a “raspy voice” and was last seen wearing blue jeans, purple gloves, glasses and a blue denim vest over a black hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information on the robber’s identity is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
