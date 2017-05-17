Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers Courtesy
May 17, 2017 7:29 AM

Do you recognize this suspected bank robber?

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

A “scruffy” man held up a Tacoma bank and police are hoping someone might recognize him from surveillance footage.

The robbery took place about 12:20 p.m. on May 1 at a Tapco Credit Union in the 900 block of Tacoma Avenue South.

A middle-aged man with an unshaven face approached a teller and demanded cash. Police said he kept his hand in his pocket and implied he had a gun. He fled on foot after the teller gave him an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man was described as black, in his 50s, about 5-feet-7 and 150 pounds. He has a “raspy voice” and was last seen wearing blue jeans, purple gloves, glasses and a blue denim vest over a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the robber’s identity is asked to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

