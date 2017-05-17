Busting out business windows with a bat after 2 a.m.

A man’s early morning walk with a bat resulted in 10 broken windows at two Tacoma businesses.
The vandalism was reported about 2:15 a.m. Sunday by someone who heard the sound of shattering glass and spotted a man with a bat.
Police responded and found the broken windows at a restaurant and door retail shop in the 8800 block of South Pacific Avenue.
The suspect was found in a nearby parking lot and taken into custody.
On Monday, he pleaded not guilty to first-degree malicious mischief and was ordered held on $50,000 bail.
The damage to the two businesses was estimated at $6,500.
