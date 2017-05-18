Men dined and dashed, and fired shots at restaurant

Three men dined and dashed at a Tacoma restaurant late Wednesday and shot up the joint as they left, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.
Shots rang out at 11:40 p.m.
One went through the front window of the restaurant in the 10800 block of Pacific Avenue South. Another pierced the driver’s side window of a car with a man sitting inside.
The man in the car received several cuts on his face from the shattered glass. No one was shot.
Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored car driving off at the time of the shooting. Multiple shell casings were found along Pacific Avenue South.
The shooters are believed to be a trio of men who ate in the restaurant earlier and left without paying the bill, Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
No one has been arrested.
