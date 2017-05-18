Crime

May 18, 2017 9:31 AM

Men dined and dashed, and fired shots at restaurant

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

Three men dined and dashed at a Tacoma restaurant late Wednesday and shot up the joint as they left, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Shots rang out at 11:40 p.m.

One went through the front window of the restaurant in the 10800 block of Pacific Avenue South. Another pierced the driver’s side window of a car with a man sitting inside.

The man in the car received several cuts on his face from the shattered glass. No one was shot.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored car driving off at the time of the shooting. Multiple shell casings were found along Pacific Avenue South.

The shooters are believed to be a trio of men who ate in the restaurant earlier and left without paying the bill, Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

No one has been arrested.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge

Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge 0:24

Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge
Body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma 1:13

Body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma
Shamus Von Berks appears at an arraignment 0:20

Shamus Von Berks appears at an arraignment

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos