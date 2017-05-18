He wanted to hang out. She didn’t. So he shot up her house, documents say

He really wanted to hang out.
She really didn’t.
And now he’s charged with shooting up her Midland house.
The 30-year-old man was charged Wednesday in Pierce County Superior Court with one count of drive-by shooting. His arraignment is set for May 30.
According to charging documents:
The 30-year-old had been texting a woman March 23 and asked her to hang out with him, but she declined his advances.
So he showed up on her doorstep about 6:45 a.m. with a friend in tow.
She agreed to spend time with him at first, but said he was being rude, so she changed her mind.
The man started yelling at her, so another occupant of her home told the man to leave.
He got into his friend’s SUV as the woman was behind the front door of the house.
The man aimed his gun at it and opened fire.
Instead, the bullets hit vehicles in front of the house.
The 30-year-old was identified by photo montage later and has not been arrested.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments