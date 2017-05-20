A woman is in jail and a man in the hospital after he was stabbed at Walmart in Federal Way. South King Fire and Rescue and King County Medic One responded to the attack.
A woman is in jail and a man in the hospital after he was stabbed at Walmart in Federal Way. South King Fire and Rescue and King County Medic One responded to the attack. South King Fire and Rescue Courtesy
A woman is in jail and a man in the hospital after he was stabbed at Walmart in Federal Way. South King Fire and Rescue and King County Medic One responded to the attack. South King Fire and Rescue Courtesy

Crime

May 20, 2017 9:17 AM

Walmart employee stabbed in confrontation with shoplifter

By Kate Martin

kmartin@thenewstribune.com

A Walmart employee was stabbed and a woman arrested after he confronted her for shoplifting, police say.

The stabbing happened around 9:50 p.m. Friday at the Federal Way Walmart, in the 34000 block of 16th Avenue South, said Federal Way Police Department spokeswoman Cathy Schrock.

When confronted after trying to leave without paying for several items, the 23-year-old woman drew a knife and stabbed the 26-year old man, who is a loss prevention officer for the store, Schrock said.

The woman was booked into the South Correctional Entity in King County.

Police do not believe the Walmart employee’s wounds are life-threatening. Schrock said the man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.

Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge

Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge 0:24

Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge
Body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma 1:13

Body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma
Shamus Von Berks appears at an arraignment 0:20

Shamus Von Berks appears at an arraignment

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos