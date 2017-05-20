Walmart employee stabbed in confrontation with shoplifter

A Walmart employee was stabbed and a woman arrested after he confronted her for shoplifting, police say.
The stabbing happened around 9:50 p.m. Friday at the Federal Way Walmart, in the 34000 block of 16th Avenue South, said Federal Way Police Department spokeswoman Cathy Schrock.
When confronted after trying to leave without paying for several items, the 23-year-old woman drew a knife and stabbed the 26-year old man, who is a loss prevention officer for the store, Schrock said.
SKFR and KC Medic One onscene stabbing at Walmart. One male victim being transported to HMC. pic.twitter.com/Vp2y9TZE1r— South King Fire (@Southkingfire) May 20, 2017
The woman was booked into the South Correctional Entity in King County.
Police do not believe the Walmart employee’s wounds are life-threatening. Schrock said the man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.
Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports
