A DUI crash on northbound Interstate-5 closed three of four lanes late Friday for four hours.
A DUI crash on northbound Interstate-5 closed three of four lanes late Friday for four hours. Washington State Patrol Courtesy
A DUI crash on northbound Interstate-5 closed three of four lanes late Friday for four hours. Washington State Patrol Courtesy

Crime

May 20, 2017 9:58 AM

Woman sent to hospital after DUI crash near Tacoma Dome Friday

By Kate Martin

kmartin@thenewstribune.com

A woman was booked into the Pierce County Jail for vehicular assault just after 11 p.m. Friday after a three-car crash on Interstate 5.

The crash closed three of four lanes on northbound I-5 at Pacific Avenue for four hours, according to the Washington State Patrol. The agency is investigating the driver for a DUI.

The 58-year-old Tacoma driver was booked into the Pierce County Jail for vehicular assault.

Trooper Brooke Bova said lane closures on the interstate caused a traffic backup, and the causing driver didn’t stop in time. She rear-ended another driver with her 1998 Cadillac DeVille, and that car struck the one in front of his.

A 63-year-old passenger in the Cadillac was transported to a nearby hospital with a broken arm and a broken hip, Bova said. Nobody else was injured.

Kate Martin: 253-597-8542, @KateReports

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge

Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge 0:24

Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge
Body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma 1:13

Body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma
Shamus Von Berks appears at an arraignment 0:20

Shamus Von Berks appears at an arraignment

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos