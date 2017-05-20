Woman sent to hospital after DUI crash near Tacoma Dome Friday

A woman was booked into the Pierce County Jail for vehicular assault just after 11 p.m. Friday after a three-car crash on Interstate 5.
The crash closed three of four lanes on northbound I-5 at Pacific Avenue for four hours, according to the Washington State Patrol. The agency is investigating the driver for a DUI.
The 58-year-old Tacoma driver was booked into the Pierce County Jail for vehicular assault.
Trooper Brooke Bova said lane closures on the interstate caused a traffic backup, and the causing driver didn’t stop in time. She rear-ended another driver with her 1998 Cadillac DeVille, and that car struck the one in front of his.
A 63-year-old passenger in the Cadillac was transported to a nearby hospital with a broken arm and a broken hip, Bova said. Nobody else was injured.
Causing vehicle for crash at North I5 @ the Dome. Driver arrested for DUI and Vehicular Assault. pic.twitter.com/XMjJnMMPX4— Trooper Brooke Bova (@wspd1pio) May 20, 2017
