She ‘lost everything’ to decade of torment at hands of pimp. Now he’s going to prison

A Tacoma man will spend the next six years in prison and the woman he’s abused for more than a decade hopes she can reclaim her life in his absence.
She’s tried before.
Every time Dominic Rich would go to jail, the woman would try to get away. Once she almost escaped long enough to finish college, but he found her and forced her back into prostitution.
He severely beat her, injected her with drugs so she’d have more “energy” for sex acts, hired people to stand guard so she couldn’t get away and threatened death so many times that her relatives seized custody of her two children, records show.
“Because of him, I lost everything,” the woman wrote in an eloquent six-page victim impact statement.
Pierce County Superior Court Judge Stephanie Arend last week sentenced Rich, 42, to six years in prison after he pleaded guilty to stalking.
Prosecutors dropped a second-degree promoting prostitution charge.
Rich was also ordered not have contact with the woman for 10 years.
He has a history of ignoring no-contact orders, however.
Rich has violated at least four no-contact orders in the past, court records show.
Lakewood police arrested him in August after he arranged for the woman to prostitute herself with a man who turned out to be an undercover detective.
Detectives expressed concern that Rich might kill the woman, with whom he has a “long, violent history,” according to charging papers.
As officers drove the woman to the police station the night Rich was taken into custody, he called her cell phone several times from jail.
The woman wrote to the court that she forgives Rich and doesn’t wish him ill, but wants him to be held accountable for the pain he caused her and her children.
“I would like to ask the courts to do as much as I have done to protect me and my children from this man,” she wrote. “He has not shown ability to change and as soon as he is out, he could come after me. He has come after me every other time.”
Rich’s cousin, Fatima Rhieb, told the judge he needs an intensive drug rehabilitation program more than he needs to be behind bars.
The woman Rich abused agreed that he has a drug and alcohol problem, but said rehab without jail time wasn’t enough.
Rich has prior convictions for promoting prostitution, identity theft, riot, possession of firearms, unlawful imprisonment, eluding, assault and drug offenses.
