Student threw books, chairs and tried to start a fire on way to $8,000 in damage, school says

A student who was in a “foul mood” caused nearly $8,000 in damages to his classroom after a teacher asked him to leave, court records show.
He attended a ReLife School in Pierce County, which teaches kids with behavioral and emotional difficulties, when the ransacking took place March 31.
After being asked to leave the classroom, the student allegedly threw books, chairs and papers around the room and tried to start a fire with dry moss and a stick.
He also threatened to “destroy” the teachers’ cars with the stick, records show.
The principal said the student destroyed three door locks, one wooden door and seven metal double doors. Damages were estimated at $7,800.
Pierce County prosecutors on Monday charged the 18-year-old with first-degree malicious mischief.
Charges were initially filed and dismissed in juvenile court, but were refiled after the student turned 18.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
