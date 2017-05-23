‘Mom got a little mad and burned me with a cigarette,’ 6-year-old tells police

A Tacoma woman accused of burning her 6-year-old son with cigarettes was in the Pierce County Jail on Tuesday.
Prosecutors charged the 34-year-old with second-degree child assault Friday, and she pleaded not guilty at arraignment.
Retired Judge Vicki Hogan, who was filling in on a temporary basis, ordered the woman jailed in lieu of $250,000 bail.
Charging papers give this account:
The boy’s father told Tacoma police that the child came back with burns after two different weekend visits to his mother in April.
There was an injury between two of the boy’s fingers after the first visit, he said, and he saw another on the child’s forearm after the second weekend.
Police investigated, and the boy told them: “My mom got a little mad and burned me with a cigarette,” deputy prosecutor Erica Eggertsen wrote in a declaration for determination of probable cause.
The child said the first time his mom held down his hand and burned him as he was playing. She was crying as she did it, he said, and he screamed and cried, too.
The second time she grabbed his hand in the living room and burned him, he said.
She told investigators she did not cause the injuries, court records show.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
