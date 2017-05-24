Half-naked, suicidal Tacoma man charged with threatening officers with big stick

By any standard, the man was having a bad day.
He’d sent several suicidal text messages to a co-worker, prompting her to call Tacoma police and ask them to check on him.
When officers arrived, they immediately knew something wasn’t right.
The top of a fence was destroyed and lying in the street. Mangled address numbers were on the ground. A chair was overturned on the lawn. Loud banging noises could be heard from inside through the open front door.
One of the officers called to the man, telling him he wasn’t in trouble but that people were concerned about him. They asked him to come outside.
He did – wearing just a shirt and carrying a large wooden stick.
The man allegedly yelled at police, telling them, “You’re going to have to shoot me,” records show.
Both officers drew their guns as a precaution. One also pulled out a Taser gun and ordered the man onto the ground.
He declined, and the officer fired the taser. The man fell to the ground and was taken into custody, but not willingly.
He called the female officer an expletive-laced bad name, then a “very sweet girl.”
Once inside the patrol car, he kicked at both windows and repeatedly slammed his head into the partition.
Police were so concerned about his well-being that they pulled over and asked an ambulance to pick him up and take him to the Pierce County Jail.
Once there, the man “stated that he did not remember destroying anything at the house or going at the officers with a stick,” court records show.
Back at the house, officers discovered blinds had been ripped off windows, holes were punched in the walls, glass covered the kitchen floor and pieces of broken furniture littered the living room and back patio.
On Tuesday, the 46-year-old man pleaded not guilty to intimidating a public servant and three counts of third-degree assault. He was ordered held on $25,000 bail.
