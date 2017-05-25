Dupont is the South Sound’s safest city according to a list compiled by the National Council for Home Safety and Security using FBI crime data.
So we aren’t safe? Tacoma and Olympia miss cut for 50 safest Washington cities list

By Craig Hill

The South Sound did not have strong showing in a recent ranking of the 50 safest cities in Washington.

Tacoma, Olympia and Puyallup all missed the cut.

King County’s Duvall and Sammamish topped the list while the Franklin County city of Connell was third.

DuPont ranked fourth and was the top South Sound city.

The list was compiled by the National Council for Home Safety and Security, a trade association for alarm installers and related businesses. FBI crime data was used to determine the average crime rate per 1,000 people.

Dupont averaged 7.92 violent crimes per 1,000 people in 2016.

Pullman rounded out the top 5.

The other South Sound cities on the list: Steilacoom (12th), Orting (14th), Maple Valley (19th), Pacific (20th), Buckley (29th), Edgewood (30th), Bonney Lake (36th), University Place (38th) and Enumclaw (45th).

