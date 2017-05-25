Deputies seek help identifying sweatsuit-clad car prowler

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are trying to identify a woman who used a stolen credit card earlier this month at a Northeast Tacoma grocery store.
Someone broke into an SUV parked in front of a gym in the 10500 block of 156th Street East in South Hill about 10:30 a.m. May 8, shattering two windows and stealing a wallet, the Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook.
An hour later, a woman in a teal sweatsuit used the person’s credit card to purchase $600 in beauty products and gift cards at a grocery store in the 4100 block of 49th Avenue Northeast, deputies say.
Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to contact Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 888-222-TIPS (8477).
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
