Pierce County sheriff’s deputies say this woman used a credit card in Northeast Tacoma on May 8 that was stolen earlier in the day from an SUV parked in front of a South Hill gym.
Crime

Deputies seek help identifying sweatsuit-clad car prowler

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

May 25, 2017 4:09 PM

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are trying to identify a woman who used a stolen credit card earlier this month at a Northeast Tacoma grocery store.

Someone broke into an SUV parked in front of a gym in the 10500 block of 156th Street East in South Hill about 10:30 a.m. May 8, shattering two windows and stealing a wallet, the Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook.

An hour later, a woman in a teal sweatsuit used the person’s credit card to purchase $600 in beauty products and gift cards at a grocery store in the 4100 block of 49th Avenue Northeast, deputies say.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity is asked to contact Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 888-222-TIPS (8477).

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

