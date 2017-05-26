He told officers his threats were legal. Now he faces four felonies

As he was being arrested Thursday, a Tacoma man told officers “I’m going to assassinate you (expletives) when I get out,” according to prosecutors.
But because he didn’t say “kill,” he told the officers what he said wasn’t illegal.
Now the 54-year-old Tacoma man faces four counts of felony harassment, one count of obstructing a law enforcement officer and one count of unlawful transit conduct in Pierce County Superior Court. He was to be arraigned Friday on the charges, but court Commissioner Meagan Foley ordered him held without bail for two weeks so a mental health observation could be conducted.
According to charging documents:
A Pierce County sheriff’s deputy and two Pierce Transit commissioned officers were at the Tacoma Dome Station on Thursday afternoon when they saw the man walking toward them.
The man started calling the officers “pigs” and yelling obscenities at them, just as passengers disembarked from the southbound Sounder train. The passengers went out of their way to avoid him.
One of the officers told the man to put out his cigarette.
The man spiked it to the ground and asked, “What now?”
He was arrested for unlawful transit conduct.
As officers searched the man, he tensed up and unsuccessfully tried to get away.
That’s when he threatened to “assassinate” the officers, subsequently giving his legal defense.
As the Pierce County deputy took the man to jail, he made one more threat.
“I’m going to assassinate you and everyone you care about,” the man said.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
