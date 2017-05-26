Prostitution defendants sentenced after Lakewood sex sting

Five people arrested in a prostitution sting at two Lakewood massage parlors were sentenced this week.
Police detectives posed as clients at the businesses, and said masseuses offered them sexual services, according to charging papers.
The parlors busted in August were Yuan Lin Massage, 10518 South Tacoma Way; and Yi Lee Massage, 11634 Pacific Highway SW.
Pierce County prosecutors said 53-year-old Jing Su and 51-year-old Yuan Chu were in charge of the businesses.
Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Martin sentenced Su on Friday and Chu on Monday, giving each a term equal to the time they’d served on electronic home monitoring. That means the women won’t spend time behind bars.
Chu pleaded guilty to second-degree promoting prostitution and unlawful use of proceeds of criminal profiteering, and Su to permitting prostitution.
Martin sentenced three others who were charged after the sting.
Jiusheng Jiang, the only man charged in the busts, pleaded guilty to second-degree promoting prostitution. The 56-year-old was accused of being a manager at one of the businesses.
Martin sentenced him to credit for time served.
The judge gave two women accused of offering sexual services at the massage parlors deferred sentences, which means they won’t serve jail time if they avoid further trouble with the law.
Both women, 54-year-old Aizhen Jiang and 44-year-old Xianin Luo, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.
Prosecutors dismissed prostitution charges against another woman, 54-year-old Jing Liu, because she was deported after her arrest.
All those charged are Chinese nationals.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
