Deputies find no evidence race was factor in deadly Grays Harbor County hit-and-run

Deputies investigating what witnesses described as an intentional hit-and-run at a campground near Hoquiam early Saturday that left one Quinault tribal member dead and another injured said Tuesday they’ve found no evidence so far indicating race was a factor in the crime, despite a strongly worded statement issued by the tribe.
“We haven’t found one person, including the surviving victim, who has been able to tell us that there were any racial slurs thrown out there during this incident,” Grays Harbor County Undersheriff Dave Pimentel said Tuesday.
But the tribe is standing by its statement.
“Having grown up in the (Grays) Harbor and dealing with racism, we do recognize that there’s different ways of viewing it,” said Larry Ralston, a Quinault Indian Nation council member and former police chief. “But our press release about what happened is accurate.”
Investigators continued searching Tuesday for the unknown man responsible for the fatal hit-and-run that fatally injured Jimmy Smith-Kramer, a 20-year-old father of twin toddlers.
The driver — described as a white male in his 30s with dark hair and a trimmed beard or goatee — allegedly drove a white late-1990s Chevrolet pickup into a campground on the Humptulips River off Donkey Creek Road about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Smith-Kramer was among a group of friends camping at the site in celebration of his birthday.
After the truck’s driver started spinning doughnuts around the site, police said campers yelled at him to stop. Someone apparently threw a rock at the truck, possibly breaking its window, police said.
The truck’s driver then started targeting campers — backing over Smith-Kramer and his friend, Harvey Anderson, 19, of Aberdeen, on a gravel bar — before speeding off, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
After Smith-Kramer died from his injuries late Saturday, the Quinault Indian Nation issued a statement Sunday condemning the hit-and-run. The statement also disputed that campers threw a rock at the truck before it ran down the two men, and also raised questions about whether the attack was racially motivated.
“The driver was screaming racial slurs and war whoops when he ran over the two tribal members,” the tribe contended. “A woman passenger in the truck, also described as a Caucasian in her 30s was screaming at the driver trying to make him stop.”
Fawn Sharp, the tribe’s chairwoman, also was quoted raising concerns about the broader implications of the potential racial aspects to the hit-and-run.
“If it is, in fact, determined that this was a hate crime it will add even more distress and sadness to our loss of this outstanding young man and the injury of the other,” Sharp is quoted in the statement.
Sharp, an attorney, added in the press statement that potential racial motivations to the crime would trigger more serious charges and sentencing considerations.
Since the tribe put out the statement, Pimentel said Tuesday the Sheriff’s Office has received “a lot of calls” of concern about the crime’s purported racial motivation.
But no evidence exists that race was a factor, he added.
“We’ve talked to all the witnesses — I don’t have the exact number, but nine or 10 witnesses,” the undersheriff added. “Nobody has brought that to our attention. The only time we heard of that is when the tribe sent out the press release.”
Ralston, whose daughter raised Smith-Kramer since the age of four, said he expects more information about racial aspects to the incident will turn up as the case is investigated further.
“We’re hoping that the investigation washes out with the facts as we know them,” he said.
Meantime, the Sheriff’s Office hopes to catch a break from that will lead to an arrest in the case.
“We’re desperate for some sort of help from the public,” Pimentel said. “We’re looking for someone that was possibly there, or who has been told what happened to step forward and help us where to find the truck and driver.”
Anyone with information is asked to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office at 360-533-8765.
