They dove into the river to save a man. Someone stole their wallets

Two people who attempted to rescue a fisherman who fell into the Puyallup River on Monday evening had their wallets stolen from the sandbar where they left them, according to Puyallup police.
The incident happened on a sandbar about 5:15 p.m., east of the confluence of the Puyallup and White rivers, police spokesman Scott Engle said.
The offending person also left with the good Samaritans’ keys and sunglasses.
One of the credit cards was used shortly after the wallets were stolen. Detectives believe it may have been used at a Shell station in Sumner, Engle said.
The 46-year-old man who fell into the river has not been found.
