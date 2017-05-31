She put a gun to her fiance’s head over rent money, police say

She claimed putting a gun to her fiance’s head was a “scare tactic.”
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies thought it was a bit more than that, and arrested her Monday.
Now, the 51-year-old is being held on $20,000 bail after pleading not guilty to second-degree assault.
The woman’s mother called 911 Monday as the victim ran outside and hid.
Deputies spoke with the woman, who said she’d argued with her fiancé because he was living rent-free with her and her mother and she didn’t like it.
The woman said she retrieved a .38 revolver from the bedside table. walked to where her fiancé was eating dinner and put the gun to his head.
“She said that she would not have actually shot (him) because she loves him,” according to charging papers.
Deputies said the revolver was loaded.
The fiancé said he was extremely shaken up and that the woman was currently in rehabilitation for alcoholism.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
