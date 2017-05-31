Robber snatched cigarettes and scratchers from Puyallup store

He redeemed his first scratchers, but pulled a gun to get more.
Detectives are trying to identify a man who robbed a Puyallup convenience store of scratch tickets and cigarettes.
The holdup happened about 5:20 a.m. on March 20 at the P&M Deli Mart in the 8300 block of Canyon Road East.
He came in to redeem two scratch tickets, then bought some drinks with his winnings and left.
About five minutes later, he returned.
This time, the robber walked straight to the counter and pulled a gun out of his waistband before filling two bags with cigarettes and more scratchers.
He fled on foot.
Pierce County sheriff’s investigators described the man as white, in his 30s, about 6-feet with a medium build and sporting a scruffy beard. He was last seen wearing a dark gray hooded jacket and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
