May 31, 2017 10:37 AM

He served time for killing 2 people while driving drunk. Now there’s another DUI

By Stacia Glenn

The DUIs keep piling up for a Spanaway man.

His first was in 2005 after he rolled a car on state Route 99, flipping it over a guardrail. Two of his passengers died in the crash, and he was convicted on two counts of vehicular homicide.

Police said his blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal driving limit for adults and 11 times the limit for minors. The man was 20 at the time.

It was another decade before he was caught driving drunk.

In 2015, a Fircrest officer arrested him after the man nearly struck a patrol car. The officer was able to swerve out of the way, court records show.

The man pleaded guilty to felony DUI in that case.

He was arrested again Friday on state Route 512 and is charged with felony DUI.

A trooper noticed his “poor driving” and pulled him over, records show. The man failed a sobriety test and was taken into custody.

An arraignment date has not yet been scheduled.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

