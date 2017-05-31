Man sets dad’s house on fire, steals welder, tries to run him over, prosecutors say

He set his dad’s home on fire.
He stole his dad’s welder.
He tried to run over his dad and a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy as he fled.
That’s what Pierce County prosecutors are alleging happened after an incident Tuesday near Gig Harbor.
The 34-year-old man faces two counts of second-degree assault, and one count each of first-degree arson, third-degree malicious mischief and resisting arrest. He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Pierce County Superior Court on the charges, for which court Commissioner Meagan Foley set his bail at $100,000.
According to charging documents:
The man’s father came home to find smoke coming from his house in the 5400 block of 62nd Street Northwest about 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The son, who also lived there, loaded up the welder in his truck and sped away.
The father went into the house and found a fire in the stairwell, which he doused with hoses until Gig Harbor firefighters came and extinguished the blaze.
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies responded to the arson and talked with the father, who explained that his son has substance abuse issues and sees a big difference in his personality when he drinks alcohol.
As a deputy talked with the father, the son returned to the home in his speeding truck.
He stopped at the top of the hill, looked at the men, then accelerated toward them.
The deputy pulled out his pistol as he lunged away from the truck. He switched to his Taser and ordered the man to leave the truck.
The man refused to leave the truck, so deputies had to take him out by force, using the Taser twice.
The father went into his garage, only to find his truck’s windshield had been smashed.
During the day, the man who was arrested had also hit his son, leaving him with a large bruise on his face, sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments