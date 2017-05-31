‘Net Nanny’ trio charged in child sex sting in Pierce County

Three men accused of arranging to have sex with minors during a “Net Nanny” child sex sting in Pierce County were charged Wednesday.
That makes 15 men arrested in the undercover operation since April who await trial.
The Washington State Patrol’s Missing and Exploited Children’s Task Force posted ads online in April, in which undercover investigators pretended to be preteens or parents offering children for sex.
Prosecutors initially charged 12 men who allegedly responded to the ads and were arrested when they showed up to meetings with the “minors.”
Then officers arrested three more Tuesday, when they allegedly showed up for similar meetings.
The three were arraigned Wednesday, and Court Commissioner Meagan Foley set bail at $500,000 for each. Charged were:
▪ Gregory Eugene Harrison, 34, who pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree attempted child rape.
▪ Paul Hobgood, 56, who pleaded not guilty to first- and second-degree attempted child rape, and commercial sex abuse of a minor.
▪ Daniel Scott Moody Jr., 35, who pleaded not guilty to first-degree attempted child rape, commercial sex abuse of a minor and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
This is the seventh time the State Patrol has done a so-called “Net Nanny” operation, and the second time they’ve done one in Pierce County.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
Comments