A burglar broke into a home Wednesday and stole a black boxer puppy along with an Xbox. The burglary occurred in the 600 block of 70th Avenue East in Milton. Courtesy Milton Police

May 31, 2017 5:52 PM

What kind of jerk steals a puppy?

By Craig Sailor

Milton Police are on the lookout for a puppy thief.

A burglar broke into a home Wednesday and stole a black boxer puppy along with an Xbox.

The burglary occurred in the 600 block of 70th Avenue East in Milton.

The puppy is older than it appears in a released photo, probably four to five months old, Milton Police said.

The male suspect has tattoos on his left arm. Milton Police are gathering more video that could identify the suspect.

