Last thing he expected when he stopped at a red light was to be threatened at gunpoint

The death threats came at a traffic signal in Tacoma as a motorcyclist and Chevy driver waited for the red light to change.
The victim had been riding with several friends but got separated. He was startled when the driver of the Chevy Tahoe yelled out his window, asking if he wanted to die.
When the light at South 25th Street and Pacific Avenue turned green, the motorcyclist turned into a gas station. The Chevy driver followed. So did a threat to kill the motorcyclist.
Then he pulled a handgun from the Chevy’s glove box and pointed it at the motorcyclist, according to court records.
The man ordered the motorcyclist to remove his helmet. The motorcyclist did, begging the Chevy driver not to shoot him.
Spewing racist comments and allegedly calling the motorcyclist a “terrorist” and “thief,” the Chevy driver drove away.
About the same time, one of the motorcyclist’s friends found him and saw what was happening so he followed the Chevy driver.
The Chevy driver leaned out his truck window and pointed a gun at the friend, so he rode away and flagged down an officer.
Police found the man in a nearby parking lot, but he refused to get out of his truck and on the ground. The officer held him at gunpoint until backup arrived.
“As the officers moved in to take him into custody, the defendant said something to the effect of just wanting to be killed,” records show.
Inside the truck was a loaded gun.
The Chevy driver is prohibited from possessing a gun due to prior criminal convictions. He also has an open case from June 2016 where he is accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend.
Pierce County prosecutors on Wednesday charged the 46-year-old with two counts of second-degree assault, felony harassment, third-degree assault, resisting arrest, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and obstructing a law enforcement officer.
