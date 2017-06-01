Hookah lounge patrons subdue alleged robber after he shot man in leg, police say

A man was shot in Kent early Thursday during an attempted robbery, police said.
The victim was leaving a hookah bar in the 23000 block of 104th Avenue Southeast about 1:45 a.m. when the alleged robber approached.
He shot the victim in the leg just as a group emerged from the hookah lounge. The bystanders tried to wrestle the gun away from the man, and the gun went off, nearly striking one of the men.
“The shooter started running, so we ran after him. I’m the first one who grabbed him. We both went on the ground. He shot another bullet just right next to my head. Then the other guys came, and we grabbed him and called the cops right away,” Mamoon Alrawe told KIRO.
The bystanders were able to pin the robber to the ground until police arrived.
The man who was shot was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He is expected to survive.
