Pierce County sheriff’s detectives are trying to identify this woman, who they say stole the identity of an 86-year-old Graham woman with dementia, then passed a fake check at an Auburn store.
Crime

June 01, 2017 2:45 PM

She stole the ID of a woman with dementia. Who is she?

By Kenny Ocker

Pierce County sheriff’s detectives are trying to figure out who used a dementia-affected woman’s identity to pass fake checks in Auburn earlier this year.

The incident happened March 1 at the Coastal Farm & Ranch store in Auburn, but was not discovered until last week by the victim’s son, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The fraudster used the 86-year-old Graham woman’s identity to pay with fake checks.

In her cart: red Gatorade, a plaid shirt, jeans and red suspenders.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

