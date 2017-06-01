She stole the ID of a woman with dementia. Who is she?

Pierce County sheriff’s detectives are trying to figure out who used a dementia-affected woman’s identity to pass fake checks in Auburn earlier this year.
The incident happened March 1 at the Coastal Farm & Ranch store in Auburn, but was not discovered until last week by the victim’s son, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
The fraudster used the 86-year-old Graham woman’s identity to pay with fake checks.
In her cart: red Gatorade, a plaid shirt, jeans and red suspenders.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
