Tacoma School District bus involved in collision with pickup

A school bus and pickup truck collided in Tacoma on Monday morning and Tacoma police and and fire officials are on the scene.
Witnesses say one child was on the Tacoma School District bus and did not appear to be injured. An ambulance responded to the accident at the intersection of South 88th Street and Thompson Avenue, a witness said. One person was transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons, said Tacoma Fire Department spokesman Joe Meinecke.
The front driver’s side wheel of the school bus was askew after the accident. The charcoal gray Toyota Tacoma involved in the accident sustained damage to the front of the vehicle.
This story will be updated.
Staff photographer Peter Haley contributed to this report.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
