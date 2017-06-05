Man attacks guard at Seattle TV station then is quickly arrested

A man who attacked a security guard in the lobby of a Seattle TV station on Monday morning was promptly arrested, Q13 Fox reported on its website.
According to the article post on the website, the man “gained entrance to the (Q13) building about 2:50 a.m. Monday and was quickly taken into custody by Seattle police.” A seattlepi.com report says the suspect attacked the security guard then broke the door between the lobby and the newsroom and was arrested after running back outside.
The guard and staff members are reportedly shaken up, but not injured. The attacker is not known to station employees and the attackers motives are unclear.
Man attacked security guard at Q13 FOX building https://t.co/ojTk1bb7gI pic.twitter.com/TApBdb0X55— #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) June 5, 2017
This is story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
