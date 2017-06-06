Hit-and-run victim unconscious weeks after being struck in Lakewood

A hit-and-run driver struck a pedestrian walking along a Lakewood road and sent him flying 15 feet into the air.
The 54-year-old victim remains in serious condition and has been unable to speak with detectives.
Now, police are asking for any witnesses who saw the incident or might be able to help identify the driver of a silver or dark-colored “boxy” four-door vehicle.
The crash happened about 10:20 p.m. on May 24 in the 7000 block of Steilacoom Boulevard Southwest.
Witnesses said the victim was walking along the road when a car hit him and kept going eastbound. He was heading toward Custer Road and Ardmore Drive or Bridgeport Way.
Two people saw the crash in their rear view mirrors but were unable to offer details about the driver or their vehicle.
The victim remains intubated at Madigan Army Medical Center.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments