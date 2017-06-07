Person of interest in quadruple murder shown in store video

A person of interest in the quadruple murder of a Seabeck family can be seen walking into a store days before the slayings in surveillance footage released Tuesday.
The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify the man and a silver four-door car he’s seen driving away from the store.
Investigators believe he might have information about the Jan. 27 deaths of Christale Careago, 37; Jonathan Higgins, 16; Hunter Schaap, 16; and John Careaga, 43.
One of the victims called 911 and deputies found the mother and two teenagers inside the burning house on Tenino Drive. The father’s body was found the next day inside his F-150 pickup truck after it burned in Mason County.
“Over the past four months, Kitsap sheriff’s investigators have worked tirelessly on this case,” Sheriff Gary Simpson said. “At this point, detectives have information they need to get out to everyone.”
Investigators have sifted through hundreds of tips and watched hours of video footage. They said more than one person is responsible for the deaths.
“It was a methodical, well-planned event,” Jon VanGesen, a sheriff’s spokesman, told KOMO.
It’s unclear why detectives consider the man in the surveillance footage a person of interest.
He can be seen walking into a Target store in Silverdale at 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 15, 12 days before the family was killed. Another video clip shows the silver car leave the Target parking lot and head east before turning south onto Kitsap Mall Boulevard.
Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call detectives Jennifer Rice at 360-337-5616 or Lissa Gundrum at 360-337-5669.
Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments