June 10, 2017 11:41 AM

Sex offender registrations

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

The following convicted sex offenders have recently registered to live in Pierce County.

Each is categorized as a Level 3 sex offender — those considered most likely to commit similar crimes. None is wanted by law enforcement officers at this time.

All convicted sex offenders registered to live in Tacoma and Pierce County are listed on the Sheriff’s Department’s website at piercesheriff.org.

Irvin B. Lyle

Age: 66.

Description: 5 feet 9 and 160 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes.

Where registered to live: 1900 block of South M Street, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1991 of first-degree rape, second-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping in King County for sexually assaulting a woman at knifepoint and threatening to kill her. Has four convictions for failing to register as a sex offender in Pierce County.

Sex offender treatment: Did not participate in a treatment program while incarcerated.

For more information: Call Tacoma police Detective Christie Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Ricardo A. Capello

Age: 61.

Description: 6 feet and 200 pounds, gray hair and hazel eyes.

Where registered to live: 2300 block of Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma.

Criminal history: Convicted in 1984 of first-degree sexual abuse and sodomy in Hawaii and in 1991 of first-degree kidnapping with sexual motivation in King County.

Sex offender treatment: Participated in a treatment program while at the Special Commitment Center.

For more information: Call Detective Yglesias at 253-591-5869.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

