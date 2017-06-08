Teens who stole alcohol and assaulted a guard sought by police

They stole alcohol and assaulted a security guard.
Now, Puyallup police are hoping you might recognize the two teens or the white car they sped away in.
The incident happened May 11 at the Target store at the South Hill Mall.
A loss prevention officer spotted to pair stealing multiple bottles of alcohol and tried to stop them, police said.
The men fled in an Acura Legend from the late ’80s or early ’90s after assaulting the officer.
Both thieves were about 6-foot-2 and believed to be 17 or 18.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Puyallup Police Department’s tip line at 253-770-3343 or email tips@ci.puyallup.wa.us.
