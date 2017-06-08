Police say these two stole alcohol and assaulted a security officer at a Puyallup Target store.
Police say these two stole alcohol and assaulted a security officer at a Puyallup Target store. Puyallup Police Department Courtesy
Police say these two stole alcohol and assaulted a security officer at a Puyallup Target store. Puyallup Police Department Courtesy

Crime

June 08, 2017 10:35 AM

Teens who stole alcohol and assaulted a guard sought by police

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

They stole alcohol and assaulted a security guard.

Now, Puyallup police are hoping you might recognize the two teens or the white car they sped away in.

The incident happened May 11 at the Target store at the South Hill Mall.

A loss prevention officer spotted to pair stealing multiple bottles of alcohol and tried to stop them, police said.

The men fled in an Acura Legend from the late ’80s or early ’90s after assaulting the officer.

Both thieves were about 6-foot-2 and believed to be 17 or 18.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Puyallup Police Department’s tip line at 253-770-3343 or email tips@ci.puyallup.wa.us.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Listen to threat that shut down Evergreen State College

Listen to threat that shut down Evergreen State College 0:39

Listen to threat that shut down Evergreen State College
Man who fired 48 shots at Tacoma gas station sentenced in court 0:53

Man who fired 48 shots at Tacoma gas station sentenced in court
Man accused of hit-and-run that killed Key Peninsula golf cart driver pleads not guilty 0:41

Man accused of hit-and-run that killed Key Peninsula golf cart driver pleads not guilty

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos