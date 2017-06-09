High-speed collision leaves 1 in critical condition. Another is seriously injured

Two people are injured, one critically, after a high-speed collision involving an SUV on Friday morning in Milton, said an East Pierce Fire & Rescue spokesman.
One of the injured was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center. The person was in critical condition, according to an East Pierce tweet. The other was in serious but stable condition but declined to be transported to a hospital.
2 people hurt. 1 critical. 1 serious but stable. @wa_milton pic.twitter.com/aUEM4zBMqM— East Pierce IAFF3520 (@IAFF3520) June 9, 2017
The two-car crash took place near Enchanted Parkway and Military Road. The cause of the accident is not yet known.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments