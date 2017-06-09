Two people are injured, one critically, after a high-speed collision Friday morning in Milton, said an East Pierce Fire & Rescue spokesman.
June 09, 2017 8:58 AM

High-speed collision leaves 1 in critical condition. Another is seriously injured

By Craig Hill

Two people are injured, one critically, after a high-speed collision involving an SUV on Friday morning in Milton, said an East Pierce Fire & Rescue spokesman.

One of the injured was transported to St. Joseph Medical Center. The person was in critical condition, according to an East Pierce tweet. The other was in serious but stable condition but declined to be transported to a hospital.

The two-car crash took place near Enchanted Parkway and Military Road. The cause of the accident is not yet known.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

