Woman accused of abandoning baby has been hit and killed in Spanaway

Investigators are asking the public for help in identifying the hit-and-run driver who killed a woman last month in Spanaway.
The woman, 31-year-old Jessica Hanson, had been out on bail after allegedly leaving her 5-month-old son on a Lakewood lawn, while she was high on methamphetamine.
A passerby found Hanson unconscious about 4:15 a.m. May 13 in the road on 168th Street East, near B Street East. She died from her injuries May 26, at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Hanson left her home after an argument and investigators believe she walked less than six blocks before an unidentified vehicle ran her over and fled, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.
Investigators found a fog lamp and a red and black hubcap at the scene, but it’s not clear what sort of vehicle they came from.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Callers remain anonymous, and tips might lead to up to a $1,000 reward.
In her criminal case, Hanson was arrested and charged with second-degree abandonment in April.
She told police she believed she was being chased by people who wouldn’t hurt the baby if she put him on the lawn, according to charging papers.
A passerby found the baby, who was OK, and police put out the child’s photo to try to identify him. Hanson came forward after she recognized her son in a news report.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
