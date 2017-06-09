These two people stole an iPad from a Midland pastor on Good Friday, according to Pierce County sheriff’s deputies. They have not been identified yet.
Crime

June 09, 2017 1:54 PM

They stole an iPad from a church on Good Friday. Do you know them?

By Kenny Ocker

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are trying to identify two people who stole a pastor’s iPad from a Midland church on Good Friday and later tried to pawn it off.

The pair entered the Gateway Church, 7310 12th Ave. E., on April 14, using the bathroom and hanging out in the foyer, according to a Sheriff’s Department Facebook post.

The man then entered the pastor’s office and put the iPad inside his jacket before the pair walked away from the church, deputies say.

The stolen iPad was then pawned at a store in Spanaway on May 30, deputies say.

Anyone who knows who the suspects are is asked to contact the Sheriff Department’s South Hill precinct at 253-798-3278.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker

