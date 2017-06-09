Man learns that threatening a judge to his face is a bad idea

A man who threatened to kill a Pierce County Superior Court judge last year has been sentenced.
Judge Jennifer Forbes, visiting from Kitsap County, sentenced Michael Deshawn Denton on Tuesday to two years in prison — which is what both the defense and prosecution recommended.
That’s to be served consecutively to the 10 years Denton already is serving for throwing liquid and feces at Pierce County corrections deputies in 2015.
Before sentencing, Denton, 32, pleaded guilty to felony harassment for the comments he made to Superior Court Judge Stanley Rumbaugh during a hearing last year. As part of negotiations with prosecutors, he also pleaded guilty to two counts of custodial assault for assaulting corrections officers.
According to charging papers:
Denton was representing himself when he was in front of Rumbaugh on June 13, 2016.
He wanted the judge to hear his motions regarding some of his custodial-assault charges and became upset when Rumbaugh ruled the motions weren’t relevant that day.
Rumbaugh told deputies to take Denton away, at which time he called the judge a pig, adding, “I’ll murder you and all you people.”
Rumbaugh then told the deputies to bring Denton back and started to talk to him about his misbehavior.
In response, Denton continued a slew of profanity-filled threats.
The judge found him in contempt of court.
As part of his sentence, Denton is not to have contact with Rumbaugh for five years.
Alexis Krell: 253-597-8268, @amkrell
Comments