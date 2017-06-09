He wanted to go to jail — assaulting deputies ensured that would happen, documents show

He had his heart set on going to Pierce County Jail, he made that clear.
But when he showed up late Thursday night and told the front desk employee he wanted to clear his warrants, court records say, he was told he didn’t have any, that the lobby was closing, that he needed to leave.
That’s a command to some, but to this enterprising 52-year-old, it was allegedly a window of opportunity.
And so the man lunged at a corrections deputy, tried to grab another’s Taser and kicked at them, prosecutors say, getting himself arrested for third-degree assault, first-degree trespassing and resisting arrest.
The man is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Pierce County Superior Court.
According to charging documents:
The man entered the jail and asked to check himself in to clear his warrants, but he didn’t have any.
He started talking nonsense, saying there were people who wanted to kill him and that he couldn’t go outside.
“I am not leaving,” he told deputies. “You are going to have to arrest me.”
So a deputy called Tacoma police to have the man arrested for trespassing.
More than an hour later, no officer arrived.
The man was courteous with deputies but continued to refuse to leave, even when a sergeant came to meet with him.
The man walked into the elevator, then lunged toward the deputies.
The sergeant grabbed the man around his neck as the man grabbed for a deputy’s Taser.
The man was restrained, then booked into Pierce County Jail, getting exactly what he wanted.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
