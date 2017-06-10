Woman leads police on chase through JBLM. Child was in car.

A woman driving with a child led police on a chase that passed through Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Saturday morning, multiple sources confirmed.
The woman took her own car with her child inside during a domestic incident, said Pierce County Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.
The red Kia ran through the south gate of JBLM where military police joined the pursuit, said a JBLM spokeswoman. The vehicle exited the base through the Woodbrook gate and was apprehended off base.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
