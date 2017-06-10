A combative thief hit a Puyallup police officer in the head with a microwaved Hot Pocket during a late Friday morning altercation, the department announced Saturday.
Thief hits officer in head with Hot Pocket, police say

By Kenny Ocker

June 10, 2017 7:24 PM

A combative thief hit a Puyallup police officer in the head with a Hot Pocket during a late Friday morning altercation, the department announced Saturday.

The man was arrested on suspicion of third-degree theft and resisting arrest.

Here’s how the incident went down, according to a Facebook post and department spokesman Scott Engle:

The man went into a store in the 1100 block of North Meridian Street about 11 a.m. and opened a can of fuel, filling a sports drink bottle with it.

He then went to steal a Hot Pocket, but the store’s loss prevention staff started watching the man.

He paid for the Hot Pocket and started cooking it in the deli area, taunting employees as he waited.

He took his pastry and ill-gotten fuel outside the store, and loss prevention workers tried to stop him. He assaulted them.

A Puyallup officer arrived to detain the man, and the officer was hit with the partially cooked pastry product during the struggle.

He was arrested.

