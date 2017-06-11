‘We do not like wrestling with people covered in vomit’: Not Puyallup cops’ best day

The two men were reported drinking vodka Saturday on a park bench along the Puyallup River.
When a Puyallup police officer arrived, he found one drifting in and out of consciousness and the other covered in vomit.
The first man was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for a possible alcohol overdose. The other became aggressive, forcing the officer to take him to the ground.
“Yes, we do not like wrestling with people covered in vomit,” Puyallup Police wrote Sunday in their blotter. “But part of the job sometimes.”
The man was arrested for obstructing a public servant.
“Mr. Vomit went to jail,” the police wrote.
