Wife run over by estranged husband after arguing about money

A Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier ran over his wife in her own car after they argued about financial support, court records show.
The couple is separated and got together to talk about money. The meeting devolved into an argument and the wife left to pick up their child from the nanny.
Her husband followed.
When the wife arrived at the nanny’s Lakewood home, she parked on the street and left her key in the ignition.
That’s when she spotted her husband get out of his car, stare her down and get into her vehicle.
The wife tried to stop him but he put the car in reverse and knocked his wife to the ground with the open door, records show.
He then allegedly ran over her thighs as he sped away.
The wife was taken to the hospital with leg and back injuries.
Her car was later found abandoned nearby. The husband turned himself in to military police that night.
The 23-year-old pleaded not guilty Friday to first-degree assault and was ordered jailed in lieu of $75,000.
