Tacoma women accused of theft, eluding police in Olympia

Two women from Tacoma were arrested on suspicion of eluding police and theft Saturday night after they allegedly stole merchandise from Target in west Olympia.
After they fled the store — along with other two others — their car was initially pursued by Olympia police through the Capital Mall parking lot until it crashed into a curb near 24-hour Fitness, Lt. Paul Lower said. They jumped out of the car and hid in a nearby wooded area, but eventually surrendered to police, he said.
Lower said police slowed their pursuit because of the number of people in the area at the time of the robbery. Capital Mall is home to a movie theater.
About 10:10 p.m. Saturday, a total of four people, including the two women, entered Target and began filling their carts with an estimated $2,000 in merchandise. Store security became suspicious and confronted the group near the doors, leading one woman to allegedly slam a security person’s hand in the door.
A 37-year-old Tacoma woman faces a charge of eluding police, while a 27-year-old Tacoma woman faces a second-degree theft charge. A third woman, 38, also of Tacoma, is not facing any charges, Lower said, while charges are pending for a 29-year-old Tacoma man.
