A toddler is dead, and his father’s girlfriend is charged with killing him

A Federal Way woman has been charged in the death of her boyfriend’s 2-year-old son.
Ana Marie Fevaleaki, 33, is being held on $1 million bail, records show.
King County prosecutors contend the woman killed Angelo Salvatore-Fabroquez, who was taken off life support Feb. 7 after three days of surgeries at Harborview Medical Center.
Fevaleaki is charged with second-degree murder.
Court documents give this account:
Fevaleaki called 911 and told police she found the boy lying unconscious on her living room floor. She claimed Angelo fell out of a chair and hit his head the day before.
Medical professionals examined Angelo and determined that the injuries inflicted to his head and abdomen happened within hours of the toddler being brought to the hospital.
Fevaleaki was alone with the boy the day he was injured. Angelo’s father was at a class in Spanaway.
She told police she was in another room tending to her infant daughter and returned to find Angelo unconscious on the floor.
Angelo lived with his mother and grandparents in Kent, but spent every other weekend with his father and Fevaleaki. The couple also has a young child together.
Prosecutors noted there were signs of abuse even before Angelo was found unconscious in February.
On several occasions, he returned home to his mom with bruises and cuts and when asked what happened, he replied, “Ana,” documents show.
Police said they recovered text messages from Fevaleaki’s cell phone saying she was depressed and needed out of the house. She also allegedly texted that Angelo needed to follow her rules and claimed he fell after tripping over toys but was OK.
Fevaleaki was arrested June 2 after medical examiners determined the toddler’s death was homicide.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
Comments