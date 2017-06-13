Firefighters, hazmat team dispatched to Frederickson Ikea warehouse

Firefighters and a hazmat team have been dispatched to an Ikea warehouse in Frederickson, according Central Pierce Fire & Rescue spokesman Brian Levings.
A person operating a forklift inside a shipping container ran over something that kicked up a dust that made the person dizzy and sick, Levings said.
The hazmat crew was dispatched and is attempting to identify the substance.
The warehouse is at 5604 196th St. E. in Frederickson.
Breaking: Multiple Pierce County units are currently onscene of a hazmat incident at #IKEA in #Tacoma. Crews have isolated the incident. pic.twitter.com/1LHdxsDLpp— Pierce County FF's (@IAFF726) June 13, 2017
East Pierce Firefighters requested to Ikea, 4606 196th St E .@CentralPierce Fire for Pierce Co Haz-Mat team response @IAFF726.— East Pierce IAFF3520 (@IAFF3520) June 13, 2017
BREAKING: Pierce County Hazmat Team responding to #IKEA 4604 196th St E #Tacoma for an exposure.— Pierce County FF's (@IAFF726) June 13, 2017
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
