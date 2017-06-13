Crime

June 13, 2017 12:38 PM

Firefighters, hazmat team dispatched to Frederickson Ikea warehouse

By Craig Hill

chill@thenewstribune.com

Firefighters and a hazmat team have been dispatched to an Ikea warehouse in Frederickson, according Central Pierce Fire & Rescue spokesman Brian Levings.

A person operating a forklift inside a shipping container ran over something that kicked up a dust that made the person dizzy and sick, Levings said.

The hazmat crew was dispatched and is attempting to identify the substance.

The warehouse is at 5604 196th St. E. in Frederickson.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys

