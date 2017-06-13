Nearly 30 cars robbed, 1 year in prison for Lakewood Towne Center car prowler

The Tacoma man who broke into nearly 30 cars at the Lakewood Towne Center in January will serve a year in prison.
Brandon Starks, 28, pleaded guilty last week in Pierce County Superior Court to second-degree possession of stolen property, forgery and second-degree rendering criminal assistance.
In exchange for Starks’ plea, charges of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and motor vehicle theft were dismissed, and a charge of second-degree identity theft was reduced to the possession of stolen property charge.
Starks is not expected to pay restitution to his victims, but does face $800 in legal fees related to his conviction.
Starks was arrested after a stolen car was traced to him and its occupants said they got it from him.
Police searched his Fife motel room and found several items Starks admitted were stolen, and his girlfriend told police he’d been dealing methamphetamine from there, too.
Lakewood police said up to 60 people were victims of Starks’ thefts.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
