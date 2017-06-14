This girl took a picture when a man tried to lure her into a car

He says he never tried to lure her into the car. She says he did – and she took a picture of his license plate to prove it.
The 14-year-old girl told Tacoma police she felt “scared and nervous” when the man stopped beside her in a sedan and ordered her into the car Feb. 21.
She said no and took a photograph as he drove away.
The girl had just gotten off a bus and was walking to a friend’s house near South Sheridan Avenue and South 74th Street when the man allegedly pulled up 10 feet from her.
She said he didn’t threaten her when she declined to get in the car.
Police were able to track the car to a 44-year-old man who admitted being in the neighborhood to see a friend.
When told about the girl’s allegation, “he said that didn’t sound familiar and isn’t something he would have done,” according to court documents.
The man said his car was full of firewood and there wouldn’t have been anywhere for the girl to sit.
In her description of the incident, the girl had told officers there was firewood in the vehicle.
The man suggested the girl might have seen him at the store but denied asking her to get in his car.
Pierce County prosecutors have charged him with luring. He is set to be arraigned June 27.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
