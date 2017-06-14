Customs and Border Protection officers at the Pacific Highway crossing in Blaine, Washington seized more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine on Saturday, June 10.
Customs and Border Protection officers at the Pacific Highway crossing in Blaine, Washington seized more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine on Saturday, June 10. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Customs and Border Protection officers at the Pacific Highway crossing in Blaine, Washington seized more than 50 pounds of methamphetamine on Saturday, June 10. U.S. Customs and Border Protection Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Crime

June 14, 2017 9:07 AM

Blaine border officers find more than 53 pounds of meth in SUV’s hidden compartment

The Bellingham Herald Staff

BLAINE

Border agents found seven packages of methamphetamine weighing more than 53 pounds in a vehicle trying to cross into the U.S. on Saturday, U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a news release.

A 40-year-old man driving a Hyundai SUV was trying to enter from Canada at the Pacific Highway crossing and told U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers he and a 33-year-old male passenger were visiting the country for pleasure.

An officer referred the vehicle for further inspection and found the meth in a hidden compartment through non-intrusive inspection technology, officials said.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle and Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the man, who was not identified – the identity of the man’s passenger also was not released.

The Blaine Border Enforcement Security Task Force is investigating. The case was referred to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Seattle.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Listen to threat that shut down Evergreen State College

Listen to threat that shut down Evergreen State College 0:39

Listen to threat that shut down Evergreen State College
Man who fired 48 shots at Tacoma gas station sentenced in court 0:53

Man who fired 48 shots at Tacoma gas station sentenced in court
Man accused of hit-and-run that killed Key Peninsula golf cart driver pleads not guilty 0:41

Man accused of hit-and-run that killed Key Peninsula golf cart driver pleads not guilty

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos