Blaine border officers find more than 53 pounds of meth in SUV’s hidden compartment

Border agents found seven packages of methamphetamine weighing more than 53 pounds in a vehicle trying to cross into the U.S. on Saturday, U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a news release.
A 40-year-old man driving a Hyundai SUV was trying to enter from Canada at the Pacific Highway crossing and told U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers he and a 33-year-old male passenger were visiting the country for pleasure.
An officer referred the vehicle for further inspection and found the meth in a hidden compartment through non-intrusive inspection technology, officials said.
Officers seized the drugs and vehicle and Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the man, who was not identified – the identity of the man’s passenger also was not released.
The Blaine Border Enforcement Security Task Force is investigating. The case was referred to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Seattle.
Comments