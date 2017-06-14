Crime

Tacoma man accused of killing Oregon father of 3 arrested

By Stacia Glenn

A Tacoma man suspected of fatally shooting a father of three in Oregon has been arrested during a traffic stop.

Tyree Houfmuse, 35, is charged with murder and manslaughter for the May 27 death of James Cragun at an apartment complex in Hermiston, Oregon.

He appeared in court Tuesday but his attorney asked for more time to look over the case before Houfmuse enters a plea, The East Oregonian reported.

Bail was set at $1 million.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Cragun, 38, had two sons and a daughter. He was a welder who enjoyed playing sports and lived in Echo, Oregon, according to his obituary.

This isn’t the first time Houfmuse has been charged with a shooting.

In 2014, he shot and paralyzed his girlfriend’s ex outside a Kennewick bar. A jury ruled that Houfmuse acted in self-defense in that case.

