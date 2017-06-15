Dog stolen from Bonney Lake parking lot

Bella the Yorkie was waiting patiently in the truck when someone broke in and drove her away.
Now, Bonney Lake police are asking for the public’s help in finding the dog and the stolen 2000 GMC Sierra truck.
The theft took place Monday in the Walmart parking lot.
Officers believe the suspect was driving a white van or SUV prior to stealing the truck. The stolen truck was silver with license plate number C21187A.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bonney Lake Police Department at 253-863-2218 or 253-841-5431.
BLPD – Can you help identify suspect vehicle? https://t.co/hxjbls4ACA pic.twitter.com/72jfDid4dm— City of Bonney Lake (@CityBonneyLake) June 14, 2017
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
