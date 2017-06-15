Puyallup Police Department Courtesy
Puyallup Police Department Courtesy

Crime

June 15, 2017 9:11 AM

Couple leaves store with gold chain. They’re probably not coming back with the credit card.

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

They pretended to be a happily married couple out shopping for jewelry.

She selected a gold chain from a salesperson at Sears and fastened it around her husband’s neck. They admired it for a few minutes and told the salesperson they’d take it.

It was all a ruse.

The husband said he needed to grab his credit card, but instead bolted out the door. His fake wife was right behind him.

Employees saw them run through the parking lot toward Red Canoe Credit Union but were unable to stop them.

Puyallup police are hoping someone recognizes them from surveillance footage taken at the store about 8:30 p.m. Monday.

“Do you know them?” police asked on their Facebook page. “We would like to get to know them too.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s tip line at 253-770-3343 or email tips@ci.puyallup.wa.us.

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Listen to threat that shut down Evergreen State College

Listen to threat that shut down Evergreen State College 0:39

Listen to threat that shut down Evergreen State College
Man who fired 48 shots at Tacoma gas station sentenced in court 0:53

Man who fired 48 shots at Tacoma gas station sentenced in court
Man accused of hit-and-run that killed Key Peninsula golf cart driver pleads not guilty 0:41

Man accused of hit-and-run that killed Key Peninsula golf cart driver pleads not guilty

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos