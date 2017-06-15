Couple leaves store with gold chain. They’re probably not coming back with the credit card.

They pretended to be a happily married couple out shopping for jewelry.
She selected a gold chain from a salesperson at Sears and fastened it around her husband’s neck. They admired it for a few minutes and told the salesperson they’d take it.
It was all a ruse.
The husband said he needed to grab his credit card, but instead bolted out the door. His fake wife was right behind him.
Employees saw them run through the parking lot toward Red Canoe Credit Union but were unable to stop them.
Puyallup police are hoping someone recognizes them from surveillance footage taken at the store about 8:30 p.m. Monday.
“Do you know them?” police asked on their Facebook page. “We would like to get to know them too.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s tip line at 253-770-3343 or email tips@ci.puyallup.wa.us.
Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653
