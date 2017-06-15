7-year-old’s home was filled with guns, drugs until police took her parents away

There were drugs, guns and cash lying around a Tacoma home where a 7-year-old girl lived with her parents.
Police suspected the parents, who have been dating for 11 years, were dealing drugs and served a search warrant Tuesday.
Here’s what they found, according to court documents:
▪ Two guns hidden under the bed.
▪ Nearly $3,000 in cash.
▪ Black tar heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and 81 various prescription pills.
▪ Eight replica guns with the safety tips removed.
▪ Police scanner.
The 35-year-old man who lives there has a prior conviction for fourth-degree assault and is barred from possessing weapons.
Although the girl wasn’t home when officers raided the house, she was turned over to Child Protective Services “given the state of the house and narcotics left in open view,” records show.
Pierce County prosecutors on Wednesday charged the couple with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, unlawful use of a building for drug purposes and four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
The man was also charged with two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and two additional counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Both pleaded not guilty and were ordered held on $35,000 bail each.
Stacia Glenn
